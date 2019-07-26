Mike Ashley admits House of Fraser regret as scale of woes revealed in delayed Sports Direct results

After a "bizarre day of multiple delays" Sports Direct has finally published its financial results, with boss Mike Ashley saying problems with newly purchased House of Fraser are "terminal".

The financial report also revealed Belgian authorities are demanding 674 million euros (£605 million) in unpaid taxes from the firm.

Mr Ashley suggested in the results that his firm might not have bought House of Fraser last year had they known the true state of the business.

He said: "If we had the gift of hindsight we might have made a different decision in August 2018."

ITV News Business Correspondent Joanna Partridge reacted to the unvarnished language used by Mr Ashley: