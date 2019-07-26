- ITV Report
Mike Ashley admits House of Fraser regret as scale of woes revealed in delayed Sports Direct results
After a "bizarre day of multiple delays" Sports Direct has finally published its financial results, with boss Mike Ashley saying problems with newly purchased House of Fraser are "terminal".
The financial report also revealed Belgian authorities are demanding 674 million euros (£605 million) in unpaid taxes from the firm.
Mr Ashley suggested in the results that his firm might not have bought House of Fraser last year had they known the true state of the business.
He said: "If we had the gift of hindsight we might have made a different decision in August 2018."
ITV News Business Correspondent Joanna Partridge reacted to the unvarnished language used by Mr Ashley:
On the tax demand from Belgium, the firm said it will investigate further with its tax advisors.
As the results were published it was also announced chief finance officer Jon Kempster will step down on September 11, and will be replaced by his deputy, Chris Wootton.
Sports Direct said: "Jon came in during a transitionary period and his knowledge and experience has helped to guide the group through this stage in its development as well as passing on vital knowledge to those around him.
"Jon was proactive in forging improved relationships with the market and we believe we are in a better place in this regard than when he first started."
On the result's delay, Sports Direct had claimed it was due to "complexities of the integration into the company of the House of Fraser business" which was bought a year ago.
Bosses also blamed "increased regulatory scrutiny of auditors and audits including the FRC review of Grant Thornton’s audit of the financial statements of Sports Direct for the period ended 29 April 2018."
Shares dropped in early trading when the results did not appear but recovered and were flat by mid-morning on Friday.