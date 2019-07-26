Sports (not so) Direct - more delays in the company's financial results

People might say no news is good news, but in the world of business - no news can spell trouble.

On Friday morning we were expecting Sports Direct to present its latest financial results - but they didn’t arrive.

At 9am I went to firms HQ for the much anticipated announcement , only to find a member of staff with a clip board reading a statement saying, "Unfortunately we are still finalising preliminary results."

"We anticipate that our annual results will be still be released today, with a presentation to follow, and will update again at midday.

"Apologies for any inconvenience," they added.