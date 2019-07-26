Tobacco industry increases prices beyond tax change requirements – study

The tobacco industry is increasing prices beyond that required by tax changes, challenging its long-standing argument that government-backed hikes push consumers towards the illicit market, a report suggests.

Price rises on cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco products have gone beyond tax changes even when they have been large and unexpected, according to a study funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Roll-your-own (RYO) tobacco had the highest industry-driven price rises, despite higher levels of illicit trade for these products, the research, published in the British Medical Journal’s Tobacco Control, found.

Researchers at the University of Bath and King’s College London analysed UK data on inflation, tax rates, and sales of RYO tobacco and manufactured cigarettes between 2010 and 2015.

The paper said the tobacco industry regularly increased cigarette prices over and above the level required by tax rises before 2010 in Britain and Ireland, accounting for almost 50% of the total price increase in the UK.