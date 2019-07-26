Tobias Ellwood axed from Government as part of Boris Johnson cabinet reshuffle

Tobias Ellwood has lost his job as a defence minister as Boris Johnson continued to reshape the Government.

The former army officer, who was hailed as a hero for his attempts to save the life of Pc Keith Palmer during the Westminster terror attack, has been an outspoken critic of the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

The Tory MP for Bournemouth East said he would support Mr Johnson from the backbenches but will speak out on the need for more defence spending.