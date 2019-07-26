Trudy, believed to be oldest gorilla in captivity, dies aged 63

A gorilla named Trudy, believed to be the oldest Western Lowland gorilla in captivity, has died at the age of 63 in the US.

A spokeswoman for The Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas said zookeepers found Trudy dead when they checked on her on Wednesday morning.

Susan Altrui said Trudy was the oldest gorilla in the records of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an international accrediting organisation.