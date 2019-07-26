Trump hits out at Sweden after rapper ASAP Rocky charged with assault

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at Sweden after a prosecutor charged rapper ASAP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

Mr Trump said he was “very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven,” whom he personally lobbied, “for being unable to act”.

Mr Trump also called on Sweden to “Treat Americans fairly!” and “Give ASAP Rocky his FREEDOM,” adding: “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around.”

He used the popular hashtag “#FreeRocky.”