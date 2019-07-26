UK Weather Forecast: A weather warning for heavy rain affects much of the UK throughout the weekend.

This Evening and Tonight:Northern Ireland, western Wales and southwest England will remain largely dry overnight with clear spells. Cloudier elsewhere with outbreaks of rain becoming more widespread late evening onwards, and turning heavy in places towards dawn. Remaining humid in the east.

Saturday:Outbreaks of heavy rain across western Scotland, northeast Wales, and England away from the southwest, but becoming drier and brighter in the northeast later. Sunny spells and isolated showers elsewhere.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Heavy rain continuing across northern and some eastern areas on Sunday, otherwise fine. Changeable into next week with showers, especially across the south. Less hot for all but still warm.