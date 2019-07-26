UK Weather Forecast: Much cooler for many with heavy rain in places.

Today:Showers across south Wales and southern England will spread northeastwards bringing a much cooler day with heavy and perhaps thundery rain across central and eastern areas. Generally fine in the west with isolated showers. Still hot across the far east.

Tonight:Outbreaks of heavy rain will continue across northern, eastern and some central parts overnight, where it will remain humid. Drier and fresher in the west and south with clear spells.

Saturday:A northeast/southwest split. Rain, heavy at times in the northeast, although fine and warm across the far northeast of Scotland. Sunny spells and isolated showers in the southwest.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Heavy rain continuing across northern and some eastern areas on Sunday, otherwise fine. Changeable into next week with showers, especially across the south. Less hot for all but still warm.