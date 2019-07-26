UK weather: Rain and thunder with temperatures remaining high

A northeast/southwest split is likely through Friday.

Northern and eastern parts will be cloudy with outbreaks of heavy rain, which could be thundery at times. However the far northeast of Scotland and the Northern Isles should remain fine.

Elsewhere, it will be drier with sunny spells and a few showers, mainly developing inland. Many will be much fresher than on Thursday with temperatures returning closer to normal, but some eastern areas will see another hot day, especially across eastern parts of East Anglia, where highs may reach 31 Celsius (88 F).