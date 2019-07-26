What the papers say – July 26

Heat – in Westminster and the wider country – is a dominant theme in Friday’s papers. The Times leads with the “first big row” within the Conservative party, with Brexiteer Steve Baker “angrily” turning down a role within Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, saying a proposed job in the Brexit department would have left him “powerless”.

The Daily Telegraph carries the headline “Johnson turns up the heat on Europe”, with the new PM telling MPs he was “turbocharging” plans for a no-deal Brexit.

However, the Guardian says that Mr Johnson was hoping to hammer out a new Brexit deal over the summer, but the EU reiterated its stance of maintaining Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement.

The Metro leads with two “meltdowns”: a batch of Brussels fury at Mr Johnson’s Brexit plans and the hottest July day recorded in the UK.

The i leads with Mr Johnson planning a “migrant amnesty” for people living in the UK without paperwork.

The Daily Express writes that Mr Johnson is on a “warpath” with the European Union following a “combative” speech in the Commons.

The Sun carries a fair share of summer-based puns on the front, saying the new PM promises a “golden age” and gave Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a “roasting”.

While the Daily Mail says Britain reached “boiling point”.

The 38.1C temperatures lead the Daily Mirror as hundreds of people attempted to storm a lido.

While the Daily Star looks at the impact of the hot weather on sleeping habits, saying that workers will be “turned into zombies”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times beats the heat and reports on the outgoing European Central Bank president Mario Draghi making moves toward a “fresh package of monetary stimulus to boost the ailing eurozone economy”.