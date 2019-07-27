72% would welcome UK-wide deposit return system for drink containers – survey

Almost three-quarters of people would back a “deposit return system” for plastic and glass drinks bottles and aluminium cans being rolled out across the UK, a survey suggests.

The poll found 72% of people supported plans by the Scottish government for a 20p deposit on drinks containers that people would get back when they return it for recycling, to be implemented across the whole UK.

The same percentage wanted to see the same materials – glass, plastic and aluminium – or more, such as Tetra Pak cartons, included in the scheme, the survey for the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) found.

The findings come after Michael Gove backed an “all-in” deposit return system that includes drinks containers of all materials and sizes in his final speech as environment secretary.