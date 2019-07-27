British soldier Sergeant Matt Tonroe killed by friendly fire not roadside bomb, investigation finds

A British SAS soldier who died fighting Islamic State in Syria was killed by friendly fire and not in a roadside bomb, as was previously believed.

Sergeant Matt Tonroe died last year alongside US commando Master Sergeant Jonathan J Dunbar while on a joint operation with American special forces.

The Pentagon blamed their deaths on an improvised explosive device (IED) in a statement released days after the incident in March 2018.

But an investigation into the blast in Manbij, northern Syria, has concluded Sgt Tonroe was killed by an explosive carried by a colleague.