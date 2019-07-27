Clinical waste ‘crisis’ condemned as further delay confirmed

A firm lined up to solve Scotland’s medical waste crisis has not yet secured planning permission for a treatment site, leaving taxpayers to continue funding expensive emergency measures.

Spanish-owned Tradebe Healthcare was due to start removing hazardous waste including human remains from every hospital, GP surgery, dental practice and pharmacy in Scotland on August 2.

But the company still awaits planning permission for a plant in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, and will begin removing only a limited amount of the overall waste streams.

It is the second delay to hit the firm, which was originally supposed to begin full collections on April 1.

Meanwhile, a functioning storage, processing and incineration site is lying unused in Shotts, around 12 miles away.

It is owned by scandal-hit Healthcare Environmental Services (HES), which stopped collections last December after too much clinical waste built up at its sites.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman wrote to the Health and Sport Committee on Monday: “Contingency arrangements will continue for at least the next three months until Tradebe are in a position to commence the national contract in full.”