Russian police arrest more than 600 at Moscow election protest

More than 600 people are believed to have been arrested in Moscow during a protest against the exclusion of some opposition candidates from an upcoming election to the city council.

The OVD-Info group, which monitors political arrests, said 638 people had been detained in the demonstration that began on Saturday near the mayor’s office and was eventually pushed by police into side streets.

The dispute comes as the Kremlin is struggling with how to deal with strongly opposing views in its own sprawling capital of 12.6 million people.