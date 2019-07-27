Two American tourists 'confess to killing Rome policeman'

Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was investigating the theft of a handbag in Rome when he was killed. Credit: Twitter/ Polizia di Stato

Two-19-year-old American tourists have confessed to killing an Italian policeman, authorities have said. Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was investigating the theft of a handbag in Rome when he was stabbed to death. It is alleged the two tourists stole the bag of a drug dealer after they were given a "different substance" instead of cocaine, an anonymous Italian investigator said.

Tributes have been paid to the policeman who was killed. Credit: AP

The two unnamed Americans demanded €100 and a gram of cocaine in return for the bag. The alleged dealer called police, saying he had arranged a meeting with the thieves to get his bag and mobile phone back. Mr Rega turned up at a meeting point organised for the exchange, where a fight broke out and he was stabbed eight times. He was taken to hospital but died shortly after. Police used CCTV to track the suspects, which led them to a hotel room near to the scene where the Mr Rega was killed.

Aerial view of the Regina Coeli prison, where the alleged murderers of carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega, who was stabbed to death, are detained in Rome. Credit: AP