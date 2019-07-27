MP Jared O’Mara to resign from Parliament

Jared o’Mara announced earlier this week that he would be taking time out from his duties. Credit: PA

Independent MP Jared O’Mara will resign when parliament returns in September, his former chief of staff has said. Mr O’Mara, MP for Sheffield Hallam, announced earlier this week that he would be taking time out from his duties to deal with his "mental health and personal issues regarding self-medication". The announcement came after Gareth Arnold, his chief of staff, resigned in a series of tweets published on Mr O’Mara’s Twitter account. On Saturday, Mr Arnold said Mr O’Mara had asked him to stay on until a new MP takes the Sheffield Hallam seat.

Mr Arnold said: "From September 3, he’ll be resigning, triggering a by-election." He added: "He’s going, there will be a by-election and a new MP before the end of the year." Mr O’Mara sensationally took the Sheffield Hallam seat for Labour from former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg in 2017. He had the whip withdrawn after apparently sexist and homophobic comments emerged, which he had posted on social media years earlier, but was readmitted to the party after receiving a formal warning. But last year, Mr O’Mara resigned from Labour, saying he had been "made unfairly to feel like a criminal", and now sits as an independent. His announcement that he will resign as MP comes after allegations that he sexually harassed a former employee. But Mr Arnold said he had already made the decision to resign.

