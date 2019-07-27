Two dead in South Korea balcony collapse near swimming competition

Two people have died and 10 others were injured after an internal balcony collapsed at a South Korean nightclub.

Hundreds were at the nightclub in the southern South Korean city of Gwangju when the incident occurred near the athletes’ village of the World Aquatics Championships, according to a local anti-disaster agency.

The dead are South Korean men, while the 10 injured include four foreigners — two Americans who were in Gwangju for the world swimming championships and two Uzbekistan exchange students, an agency official said.