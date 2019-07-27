What the papers say – July 27

Travel misery and pledges from new Prime Minister Boris Johnson make the headlines on Saturday. The Times reports that Mr Johnson is to target Labour’s pro-Brexit heartlands and promise to spend more than £2 billion on deprived towns.

The Financial Times leads on Brexit, and says Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has warned Mr Johnson that a hard Brexit could threaten the place of Northern Ireland and Scotland in the UK.

Jacob Rees-Mogg features on the front of The Daily Telegraph, with the new Commons Leader saying in an interview that the only way Conservative rebels can stop Brexit is to revoke Article 50.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit have fuelled the decline of the pound, the Daily Mail reports, as sterling hit its lowest rate ever against the euro in any mid-summer.

The Daily Mirror leads on what is calls “hols hell” after the weather sparked travel chaos in the UK.

The Daily Express says thousands of families had their holiday plans wrecked as storms combined with technical failures and industrial action.

And the Daily Star brands the disruption “pathetic”.

In other news, The Guardian reports that just 1.5% of rape cases reported to police result in a suspect being summonsed or charged.

And The Sun claims Harry and Meghan’s neighbours have been asked not to talk to the couple or ask to see baby Archie.