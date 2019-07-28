Actress behind voice of Minnie Mouse dies aged 75

The actress who voiced Minnie Mouse for more than 30 years has died at the age of 75.

Russi Taylor died in Glendale, California, on Friday, Disney said.

Taylor won the coveted role as the voice of Minnie in 1986 after auditioning against 200 other hopefuls.

She went on to voice Minnie in films including Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Mickey, Donald, Goofey: The Three Musketeers, as well as in several TV series such as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Mickey MouseWorks.

“Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” said Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company.

“For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world – a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere.

“We’re so grateful for Russi’s talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did.

“It was a privilege to have known her and an honour to have worked with her, and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come.”