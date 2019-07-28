‘Boris bounce’ boosts Tories in latest polls

Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to have had a positive impact on the polls for the Tories. Credit: PA

The Tories have been boosted by a “Boris bounce” after the election of their new leader, according to a poll. Since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister after being declared party chief by Tory members, the Conservatives have gained 10 points to stand at 30%, a survey by Deltapoll for the Mail on Sunday showed. That puts them five points ahead of Labour at 25%, with the Liberal Democrats on 18% and the Brexit Party on 14%.

Jeremy Corbyn

But if Labour were to drop Jeremy Corbyn as leader, the poll says the party would shoot into the lead at 34%, with the Tories on 28%, the Brexit Party on 14% and the Lib Dems on 13%. Ahead of the 2017 snap general election, polls suggested Labour were as much as 20 points behind the Tories just weeks before votes resulted in a hung parliament. The survey by Deltapoll comes as Mr Johnson set out an eye-catching domestic stall promising a £3.6 billion boost for left-behind towns as he sought to shift the political spotlight from Brexit. The PM also pledged funding for a major new rail link between Manchester and Leeds, and promised action on housing and crime, despite insisting he was not preparing for a snap autumn election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester.

Mr Johnson said: “I want to be the PM who does with Northern Powerhouse Rail what we did with Crossrail in London. “And today I am going to deliver on my commitment to that vision with a pledge to fund the Leeds to Manchester route. “It will be up to local people and us to come to an agreement on the exact proposal they want – but I have tasked officials to accelerate their work on these plans so that we are ready to do a deal in the autumn.”

