19-year-old British woman arrested after Cyprus police dismiss rape claim

A British woman who claimed she was raped in Cyprus has been arrested after investigators dismissed her allegations.

Seven Israeli teenagers who were being detained as suspects over the alleged incident at a hotel in the party resort of Ayia Napa will now be released, a Cypriot lawyer said.

Yiannis Habaris, who represents two of the seven Israelis, said on Sunday that the 19-year-old British woman has been arrested and faces a public nuisance charge.

He said investigators questioning the teenager had concluded that her allegations “didn’t stand to reason”.