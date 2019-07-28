Half a month's rain in 24 hours causes flooding and brings travel disruption

Cars plough through standing water on the A47 near Peterborough. Credit: PA

Half a month’s worth of rain has fallen in 24 hours across parts of the country, leading to flooding and travel disruption. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across parts of the Midlands, the North West of England, Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland until midnight on Sunday. Forecasters said that parts of the North West had seen 40mm to 50mm of rain in about 24 hours, with 52.2mm recorded between 11am on Saturday and 11am on Sunday at Greenfield near Oldham. It was the sharpest of contrasts to the blazing highs of just a few days ago when the heat brought travel chaos for thousands.

Vehicles stuck in water at Heaton Chapel in Stockport, Manchester Credit: CarlosFB/@cfbcity/Twitter

Meteorologist Helen Roberts said that the monthly average rainfall for the North West in July was 89.5mm. She added: “This is a lot of rain to fall in the space of 24 hours, especially given the rain has been very consistent and there have been heavy bursts within it.” The wet weather comes after a week in which Britain was hit by hot temperatures and thunderstorms, with the heatwave causing problems for train and air passengers.

A yellow weather warning is in place. Credit: PA Graphics

The Environment Agency has issued six flood warnings across the Midlands, North West, and east of England. It urged people to avoid swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water.

Cars make their way through standing water on the A47 near Peterborough. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Parts of the North West were hit with floods with cars left almost fully submerged. Greater Manchester Police on Sunday morning tweeted a picture of a Lamborghini which it said had crashed into the side of the road after its driver lost control on standing water.

The force said: “The driver of this Lamborghini lost control on standing water and took out a section of barrier before making off on foot prior to police arrival. “A very expensive mistake… They don’t make very good boats! Vehicle recovered and enqs [sic] ongoing.” Flooding was also reported on train tracks between Manchester Victoria and Southport, with rail users warned to expect delays.

But a Northern Rail spokesman said that while the flooding had been reported at about 8am the line was reopened about 10.30am. Passengers using Gatwick Airport were warned to check the latest travel information before they fly due to the extreme weather conditions across Europe.

