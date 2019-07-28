Max Verstappen wins action-packed German Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton has race to forget

Max Verstappen won a frenetic rain-hit German Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton crashed while on course for victory.

Hamilton appeared set to claim his eighth win of a dominant season before drama struck on lap 29 of 64 in a race which featured four safety car periods.

The British star, who had just stopped for dry rubber, ran off the road at a final corner which had claimed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc one lap earlier.

Hamilton had to stop for a new front wing and was stationary for more than 50 seconds as his Mercedes crew dashed around for spare parts.

He finished 11th, having also been hit with a five-second penalty for entering the pits on the wrong side of the bollard, and spun in the final stages too on a day to forget for the world champion.

Verstappen, who stopped five times in the most topsy-turvy of races, took the chequered flag to claim his second win of the campaign.