Man trapped in rocks with tide coming in on Norfolk coast

Emergency responders are trying to rescue the man near Sheringham, Norfolk. Credit: ITV Anglia

Rescuers are cutting through a rock to save a man who is trapped, with the tide coming in and water up to his neck, the Coastguard has said. The man trapped his leg under rocks near the East Promenade, Sheringham, Norfolk. Emergency responders are holding his head above the water, and he has been giving a lifejacket and breathing apparatus.

The man became trapped in rocks near Sheringham, Norfolk. Credit: Sunchild57 Photography

A 999 call came in just after 5.30pm and rescue efforts co-ordinated by Cromer and Sheringham coastguard and Sheringham RNLI are under way. Norfolk Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service are also at the scene. The public has been urged to avoid the area while rescue efforts continue. Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with a protracted incident on East Promenade in Sheringham with our partner agencies. "Please avoid the area to allow our crews to work."

