Police investigate after woman shouts abuse at Pride marchers

The Metropolitan Police’s Waltham Forest Twitter account said it was aware of the footage which was allegedly taken at a Pride event in Waltham Forest.

The footage posted on social media showed a woman wearing a black niqab repeatedly shouting “shame on you” at people, one of whom was wearing a rainbow LGBT flag.

Police are investigating after footage emerged of a woman appearing to shout homophobic abuse at people taking part in a Pride march.

The force tweeted: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media of abuse directed at those taking part in the Waltham Forest #Pride event #wearewalthamforestpride and enquiries are underway.

“Abusing someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity is a hate crime.

“If you have been verbally or physically abused, harassed or attacked in any way by someone because you are or they think you are LGBT+ please report these crimes to police or through a third party agency.”

The force said there had been no arrests and inquiries continued.

In the video the woman could be heard shouting: “God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.

“Shame on you, shame on all of you.

“Shame on you, you despicable people. Shame on you, you shameless people.”

The incident comes after British Transport Police on Friday released CCTV images of men it wants to speak to in connection with an “unprovoked homophobic” attack on a train.

The victim and his partner were on the 11.39pm service from London Liverpool Street to Shoeburyness, in Essex, on April 14 when a group of men began making homophobic comments, the force said.

The abuse became increasingly aggressive including one of the men saying “gays should be strung up”, it added.

When the victim tried to leave the train at Upminster Station he was punched multiple times in the head during an “unprovoked homophobic” attack, BTP said.

The victim fell to the platform and was left unconscious for a number of minutes and sustained bruises.