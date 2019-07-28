Poor people need affordable healthy food, chief medical officer warns

Poor people need to be able to afford healthy foods to tackle obesity, England’s outgoing chief medical officer has said. Dame Sally Davies, who steps down from her role in September, said she is “immensely worried” that it is cheaper for people to eat unhealthy foods. She told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs there needs to be an environment where it is “easy to take the healthy option”, which means not displaying chocolate and sweets at shop checkouts.

Dame Sally Davies with Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs Credit: Amanda Benson/BBC Radio 4

Asked about it being cheaper for people to buy unhealthy food she said: “That worries me immensely. “The poorer you are the higher the density of fast food outlets which don’t have healthy food. “We have to make sure that poor people can afford a healthy grocery basket – and that means low in fat, low in calories, low in salt and that is not easy at the moment.” Dame Sally also praised a Cancer Research UK campaign aiming to increase awareness of the link between obesity and cancer. The campaign has been criticised for drawing a parallel between smoking and obesity, using images featuring a cigarette packet bearing the slogan “obesity is a cause of cancer too”.

