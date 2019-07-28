Rain expected over parts of the UK on a cool Sunday

Rain will affect parts of Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, northern England, northeast Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia through the day.

Some of this will be heavy and persistent, bringing the risk of localized flooding.

To the north of the rainband, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers, with low cloud across some eastern coasts.

Largely dry and fine across southwestern areas, with a top temperature of 23 Celsius (73F).