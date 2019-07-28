Tories receive poll boost with ‘Boris bounce’

The Tories have been boosted by a “Boris bounce” after the election of their new leader, according to polls. Since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister after being declared party chief by Tory members, the Conservatives have gained 10 points to stand at 30%, a survey by Deltapoll for the Mail on Sunday showed. That puts them five points ahead of Labour at 25%, with the Liberal Democrats on 18% and the Brexit Party on 14%.

Jeremy Corbyn Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

But if Labour was to drop Jeremy Corbyn as leader, the poll says the party would shoot into the lead at 34%, with the Tories on 28%, the Brexit Party on 14% and the Lib Dems on 13%. Chancellor Sajid Javid said there would be “significant extra funding” this week to get Britain “fully ready to leave” the EU on October 31, with or without a deal. The additional spending will include financing one of the country’s “biggest ever public information campaigns” to ensure individuals and businesses are ready for a no-deal exit, Mr Javid told the Sunday Telegraph.

Sajid Javid Credit: Matt Dunham/PA

The Sunday Times said Mr Johnson had put together a Brexit “war cabinet” of six key ministers and that the Government was tasked with delivering EU withdrawal on October 31 “by any means necessary”. Mr Gove wrote in the newspaper: “With a new Prime Minister, a new Government, and a new clarity of mission, we will exit the EU on October 31. No ifs. No buts. No more delays. Brexit is happening.” The poll boost came after Mr Johnson set out an eye-catching domestic stall promising a £3.6 billion boost for left-behind towns as he sought to shift the political spotlight from Brexit. The PM also pledged funding for a major new rail link between Manchester and Leeds, and promised action on housing and crime, despite insisting he was not preparing for a snap autumn election.