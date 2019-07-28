UK Weather Forecast: Cloudy & damp in north tomorrow. Largely dry & bright elsewhere.

Tonight:Heavy rain will slowly move northwards overnight. Scattered heavy showers to the north, with low cloud across northeastern areas. Mainly dry with clear spells and fog patches to the south.

Monday:Rain across northern areas will gradually ease. Cloud will break up with the risk of heavy showers developing. Sunny spells elsewhere, before wind and rain reach the southwest later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Often changeable with sunshine and showers. Heavy and possibly thundery downpours are possible, particularly across southern areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier in the west later.