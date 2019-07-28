What the papers say – July 28

Boris Johnson continues to feature prominently on the front pages on Sunday. The Mail on Sunday reports that Mr Johnson being named the new Prime Minister has led to a surge in support for the Conservatives, according to a poll.

The Sunday Express also leads on a survey, which suggests 72% of the public want the PM to be given a “proper chance” to take Britain out of the EU without parliamentary interference.

Meanwhile, new Chancellor Sajid Javid is to announce an urgent spending blitz to ensure the UK is fully prepared for Brexit on October 31, with or without a deal, the Sunday Telegraph says.

The Observer reports that former chancellor Philip Hammond plotted with Labour about ways to prevent Mr Johnson agreeing to a no-deal Brexit.

And the Independent says the Lib Dems have called on the head of the civil service, Sir Mark Sedwill, to block the appointment of Brexit chief Dominic Cummings to a senior Downing Street role.

