'EU deal can still be done', insists Boris Johnson as so-called 'Brexit war cabinet' meets for first time

Boris Johnson has said he still believes a deal with the EU can be done as the government holds its first so-called Brexit war cabinet. During a visit to Scotland, the new Prime Minister insisted the UK will leave the EU with or without a deal on October 31, but 'no-deal' was not the country's default position. He added he saw no reason why a new agreement couldn't be struck if there was "goodwill and common sense" on both sides. Speaking during a visit to the Faslane naval base on the Clyde, Prime Minister Johnson said he will also be having discussions with Ireland about “what the limits are”. While "there's no change in their position" the feeling was "very, very positive", he said. He told journalists: "The backstop is no good. It's dead. It has got to go. The withdrawal agreement is dead, it's got to go. But there is scope to do a new deal." He added: "We are talking to the Irish today what the limits are, what we want to do, and we are very confident that with good will on both sides, two mature political entities, the UK and the EU, can get this thing done."

Speaking from Faslane naval base in Scotland, Boris Johnson has said the Withdrawal Agreement is dead. Credit: Pool

Mr Johnson's remarks come as two of his senior ministers said in the past 24 hours that a no-deal exit from the EU is likely. Michael Gove, who is in charge of no-deal preparations in the Cabinet Office, said the Government is “operating on the assumption” that Britain will leave the EU without a deal on October 31 in a column for the Sunday Times. On Monday, new Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the "balance has shifted" towards a no-deal Brexit, but insisted "there's a deal to be done if the EU shows the flexibility we've shown". He told ITV News: "If the EU continue to stick to their position that there cannot be any change to the Withdrawal Agreement then I think the balance has shifted, we will end up leaving on WTO terms."

Michael Gove has said the Government is working on the assumption the UK will leave the EU without a deal. Credit: PA

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson - who clashed with Mr Johnson when she campaigned for Remain in 2016 - has however made plain she cannot accept a no-deal Brexit. The Prime Minister responded: "Although I am with Ruth in wanting to avoid a no-deal Brexit, we are aiming for a new deal as I have said and that is what I think we can achieve with good will on all sides. "But it has been the policy of the Government for a long time now to prepare for no deal, and that is what we are going to do with high hearts and growing confidence, we will prepare for a no-deal Brexit. "If our friends and partners in Brussels will not change the Withdrawal Agreement, if they will not accommodate the will of Parliament which has said three times now that they cannot accept the backstop, then obviously you would expect us to get ready and that is what we will do." But he insisted: "I think there is a very good chance we can get a deal and that is what we are aiming for."

Boris Johnson, on a visit to Faslane naval base in Scotland, is calling for good will on all sides. Credit: Pool

Mr Johnson announced £300million of extra funding for communities in devolved nations in a bid to renew "the ties that bind our United Kingdom". Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned Boris Johnson's "hard-line" Government is driving the country towards "disaster" by pushing for a no-deal Brexit, ahead of a planned meeting with the new prime minister. She said: "Boris Johnson has formed a hard-line Tory government with one aim - to take Scotland and the UK out of the EU without a deal. "Scotland has been ignored throughout the Brexit process and it is now time for everyone who cares about the future of Scotland to come together to chart our own course and say to the Tories - stop driving our country towards disaster."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned about the dangers of leaving without a deal. Credit: PA