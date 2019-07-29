Boy, eight, killed after being pushed onto railway tracks and hit by train at Frankfurt station

An eight-year-old boy has been hit and killed by a train at Frankfurt’s main station after a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks, German police said.

The boy was killed on Monday as a high-speed ICE train was pulling into the station, one of Germany’s busiest.

The child's mother was able to escape but the boy was hit and run over by the train and suffered fatal injuries, police spokesperson Isabell Neumann said.

The 40-year-old suspect fled the scene with passers-by in pursuit and was arrested near the station, police said.