Donald Trump blasts black congressman as racist amid accusations

Donald Trump has labelled a leading black congressman a racist while the president himself faces facing growing accusations of racism for his incendiary tweets. Mr Trump lashed out at his critics on Monday, supposedly in a bid to deflect the criticism against him. In the latest rhetorical shot at lawmakers of colour, Trump said his weekend comments referring to Rep. Elijah Cummings' majority-black Baltimore district as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live" were not racist. Instead, Trump argued, "if racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess." "His radical 'oversight' is a joke!" Trump tweeted Sunday.

After a weekend of attacks on Cummings, the son of former sharecroppers who rose to become the powerful chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Trump expanded his attacks Monday to include a prominent Cummings defender, the Rev. Al Sharpton, who was traveling to Baltimore to hold a press conference in condemnation of the president. "Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score," Trump tweeted ahead of the press conference, adding that the civil rights activist and MSNBC host "Hates Whites & Cops!" Sharpton fired back at the president in a tweet of his own, saying, "I do make trouble for bigots." Two weeks ago, Trump caused a nationwide uproar with tweets directed at four Democratic congresswomen of colour.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, on Monday called the president's comments "just outrageous and inappropriate." Hogan, the new chairman of the National Governors Association, said he recently gave an address at the NGA about the angry and divisive politics that "are literally tearing America apart." "I think enough is enough," Hogan said on the C4 Radio Show in Baltimore. "I mean, people are just completely fed up with this kind of nonsense, and why are we not focused on solving the problems and getting to work instead of who's tweeting what, and who's calling who what kind of names. I mean, it's just absurd."

