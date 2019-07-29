India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins Bear Grylls in episode of Man Vs Wild

Celebrity survival expert Bear Grylls has been joined by the Prime Minister of India on an adventure through the country's wilderness.

In a dramatic trailer for an upcoming episode of Man Vs Wild, Mr Grylls tells Narendra Modi “you are the most important man in India, my job is to keep you alive”.

The “dynamic duo” are filmed walking through long grass, braving thick forests, making a spear, and riding a makeshift raft along a river together.