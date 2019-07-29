Five people shot at California food festival

At least five people have been shot at a food festival in northern California.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Centre has received two victims from the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival and expects three more, spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said.

She had no information on their conditions.

Witnesses to the shooting about 5.30pm local time described the confusion and panic at the scene, the Mercury News reported.

Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, told the newspaper that spent the day at the Gilroy Garlic Festival with her friends and relatives.