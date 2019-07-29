Greater Manchester prepares for flooding following heavy rain

Just before 1am, the Environment Agency advised the region had 17 flood warnings in place, meaning immediate action was required.

Flooding is expected overnight in the Greater Manchester area, residents have been warned.

The agency said rainfall was expected to continue throughout the night and flooding of the River Mersey at Fletcher Moss and Withington golf course was possible.

“Please be aware of your surroundings and keep up to date with the current situation,” it said, adding that people should avoid swollen rivers and not drive through flood water.

Twitter users posted images and video online showing flooding in Rochford and Lees.

Forecasters said parts of the North West had seen 40mm to 50mm of rain in about 24 hours, with 52.2mm recorded between 11am on Saturday and 11am on Sunday at Greenfield near Oldham.

The Met Office said that the monthly average rainfall for the North West in July was 89.5mm.