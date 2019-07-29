Love Island: Who are the past winners and where are they now?

Love Island draws to a close tonight, but are any of the past winners still together? Credit: PA

Love Island draws to a close tonight, as the winners of the fifth series are crowned. The show started in 2015, but are any of the past winners still together and where are they now? We take a look back at the four couples who have been crowned Love Island winners.

Series 1 - Jess Hayes and Max Morley Jessica Hayes and Max Morley were the winners of the first ever series of Love Island back in 2015. However they split just six weeks after they left the villa, and went their separate ways. Although Max kept his relationships within the Love Island circle, as he dated Zara Holland who was a contestant on series two and most recently, Laura Anderson, who was a finalist on last year's show. He has also dated Georgie Shore's Charlotte Crosby and appeared on Ex on the Beach in 2017. The former Durham cricket player is not overly active on social media, but has amassed almost 270,000 followers. Meanwhile, his former Love Island partner Jess described herself on Instagram as a 'fashion and beauty influencer.' She has just given birth to her first child; Presley James Lawry with fiance Dan Lawry. Jess revealed the news of the birth on Instagram to her 354,000 followers. She and Dan have matching tattoos and he has a tattoo of Jess' face on his leg, with the words 'mine' underneath.

Series 2 - Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey Cara and Nathan won the show in 2016 and are the only finalists who are still together. They tied the knot last month in a special ceremony in front of friends and family. Cara revealed in her online column for OK! that Nathan had played a big part in the wedding preparations. She wrote: "Nathan has been amazing, he has been like a superhero, running around doing everything, doing all the last minute calls. "I'm a weirdo like that, I don't like talking on the phone – I've always been like that, I don’t know why! So Nathan's been making the last minute calls." The couple had their first child together - Freddie - in 2017 and Nathan shared the news on Instagram writing: "The day has finally come !!!! Myself and @cara_delahoyde have become parents to our beautiful baby boy !!! “Massive hats off to Cara Who delivered our boy safely!!!!! #thenextchapter P.S I hope you don’t kill me for the pic Cara”.

Series 3 - Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay The 2017 Love Island winners were Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, but around six months after leaving the villa, they announced their split. The couple parted ways, announcing in a statement: "With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends." Amber has gone on to be a successful West End star, starring in 9 to 5: The Musical. She worked as a dancer before appearing on the show, and worked as an entertainer, performing at Cirque Le Soir. Kem may have parted ways with Amber, but his bromance with fellow contestant Chris Hughes has stood the test of time. The pair even starred in their own ITV2 series and released a single - 'Little Bit Leave It.' Kem presents a Love Island segment on This Morning and co-hosts a podcast - Love Island: The Morning After - with Arielle Free.

Series 4 - Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham Love Island winners, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, won the show last year but split not once, but twice. The couple initially split in December 2018 and cited their demanding schedules for the reason behind the break-down, only for them to rekindle their relationship. But Dani and Jack announced they had split again in April this year, with Jack writing on Instagram: "We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness." Since the show, Dani has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief.