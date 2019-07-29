- ITV Report
Monday's weather: A mix of sunshine and showers across the UK
A mix of sunshine and showers in Scotland on Monday, with warm sunshine across the Highlands and Islands.
Cloudy skies for Northern Ireland and northern England with hill fog lifting through the day, and rain which will ease later.
Some warm sunshine across Wales, central and south east England, but it will be turning wet and windy in south west England with some heavy downpours arriving later.
Top temperature 26 Celsius (79 F).