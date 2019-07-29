Number of homes flipped for quick resale ‘down dramatically on early 2000s’

The number of homes being “flipped” – sold more than once within 12 months – has dramatically fallen since a peak in 2004, analysis has found. Homes are often flipped when they are done up and then quickly sold on for a profit – typically just over £30,000 before tax and other costs, according to the research. Last year, 18,630 homes were flipped across England and Wales, 69% fewer than the 60,340 homes flipped in 2004, Hamptons International said.

Credit: PA Graphics

But between 2017 and 2018 the number of flipped homes did increase by 1.6%. Nearly one in 20 (4.8%) homes sold in England and Wales in 2004 were flipped within 12 months. But last year only around one in 50 (2.1%) were flipped in this way.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The average “flipper” sells their property for £30,150 more than they paid for it. Burnley in Lancashire was identified as the top hotspot for home flipping, according to the research which used Land Registry figures. Last year more than one in 10 (11.2%) homes sold in Burnley were bought in the previous 12 months.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.