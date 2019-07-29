Paula Williamson, actor and wife of Charles Bronson, found dead aged 38

Actress Paula Williamson was found dead in a house on Gordon Avenue in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday. Credit: Staffordshire Police/PA

Actor Paula Williamson - the wife of notorious prisoner Charles Bronson - has been found dead. The 38-year-old was found at a house in Stoke-on-Trent at 7am on Monday, according to Staffordshire police. Authorities have confirmed that the death is not deemed to be suspicious.

Paula Williamson with a Charles Bronson look-alike Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

A spokesman for the Staffordshire force said: “A woman from Stoke-on-Trent who was found dead this morning has been named as Paula Williamson, aged 38. “Paula’s body was found in a house on Gordon Avenue, Sneyd Green, at around 7am. “A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death but the death is not being treated as suspicious. “A report is now being prepared for the coroners.”

Renowned criminal Charles Bronson. Credit: PA