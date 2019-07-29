Probe into Tory MP clash with climate protester dropped

An investigation into a Tory MP’s altercation with climate change protester has been dropped. Mark Field had been suspended as a Foreign Office minister by Theresa May after he manhandled Greenpeace activist Janet Barker at a high-profile dinner. The Cabinet Office probe into whether Mr Field had breached the ministerial code has been dropped, as he was no longer a minister under the new Boris Johnson government.

Mark Field was sacked when Boris Johnson appointed his new Government Credit: Philip Toscano/PA

A Number 10 source said Mr Johnson believed the incident should have been dealt with by Mrs May while she was still in office. “Mark Field has now left the Government,” the source said. “The current PM considers this issue was a matter for the previous PM concerning his conduct during his time as a minister under her appointment.” The Cities of London and Westminster MP was a prominent supporter of Mr Johnson’s leadership rival Jeremy Hunt and it is no surprise he was sacked when the new Prime Minister appointed his Government.

Greenpeace activist Janet Barker, who was manhandled by then Foreign Office minister Mark Field Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA