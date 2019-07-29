'Allergic reaction' of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny 'may have been poisoning'

A doctor who saw Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in hospital after he suffered an "allergic reaction" has said he may have been poisoned.

Anastasiya Vasilyeva, who has been Mr Navalny’s physician for several years, said that swelling and a rash on his face could be consistent with chemical poisoning.

The 43-year-old was rushed to hospital on Sunday after suffering from an "allergic reaction", something he had never before had, and the source of which was unclear.

Mr Navalny is currently serving a 30-day prison sentence after calling for an unsanctioned protest.

He was arrested several days after a major opposition rally that ended with nearly 1,400 people being detained last week.

Access to Mr Navalny is restricted and Dr Vasilyeva said that hospital officials who previously diagnosed him with an allergic reaction refused to run the necessary tests on him.

Dr Vasilyeva said she would visit Mr Navalny again, later on Monday.