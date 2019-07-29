Thousands of grasshoppers swarm on Las Vegas casino strip

Casino-goers in Las Vegas had a surprise after a swarm of grasshoppers took over the city's famous strip.

Thousands of the invertebrates were filmed gathering around neon lights outside gambling venues over the weekend.

The influx of grasshoppers is being attributed to wet weather several months ago which created ideal conditions for the insects, leading to the explosion in numbers.

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight said the number of adult pallid-winged grasshoppers traveling north to central Nevada is unusual but not unprecedented.

He added they do not pose any danger.