UK Weather Forecast: Changeable this week with heavy showers and sunny spells.

Today:Rather cloudy in the north with some rain across northern England and parts of Scotland. Sunny spells elsewhere. Outbreaks of showery rain will reach southwestern England later, accompanied by stronger winds.

Tonight:Wet and windy in southwest England and Wales during the evening, moving into the rest of England and Northern Ireland overnight. Dry but cloudy in the north with some fog.

Tuesday:A mix of sunny spells and heavy, thundery downpours across most of the UK, with the heaviest showers in southwest England, the West Midlands and Wales. Windy across southern areas.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Sunny spells and heavy showers through the rest of the week, with thundery downpours, especially on Wednesday. Windy on Wednesday too, but easing down thereafter with more sunny spells.