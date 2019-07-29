UK Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms and freshening winds affecting many areas over the next few days.

This Evening and Tonight:Rain across southwest England and Wales will spread northwards into Northern Ireland and some central and northern parts of England. Showers will continue in the southwest, these heavy and thundery. Elsewhere, drier with clear spells but misty in northeast Scotland.

Tuesday:Sunshine and heavy, thundery downpours spreading to most, with the heaviest showers in northwest England, the Midlands and Wales. Windy in the south, with a risk of coastal gales.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Sunshine and heavy showers through the rest of the week, with thundery downpours, especially on Wednesday. Breezy early on Wednesday otherwise lighter winds and more in the way of sunshine.