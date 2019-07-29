Vauxhall owner could end production from Ellesmere Port plant over Brexit

The owner of Vauxhall has warned that the car giant will cease production at its Ellesmere Port factory if Brexit makes it unprofitable.

PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares said he would build future Vauxhall Astras and Opel Astras in southern Europe in the event that Britain could not achieve a satisfactory exit from the EU.

This would threaten the closure of the plant in Cheshire, which employs more than 1,000 people.

Vauxhall’s only other UK factory is in Luton, Bedfordshire, where it builds vans.