£3m fund for virtual brain bank to help MS and Parkinson’s research

A £3 million charity fund will allow scientists across the world to access stored brains virtually by helping digitise part of Europe’s largest brain and tissue bank. The digital brain bank, funded by the MS Society and Parkinson’s UK, will be based in the charities’ existing tissue bank at Imperial College London. The bank is the largest repository of MS and Parkinson’s brain and spinal cord tissue in Europe. The charities say it has shared over 100,000 samples with scientists since it opened 20 years ago, leading to more than 700 research projects worldwide.

They believe that the technology will help scientists stop the neurological conditions faster and speed up access to treatment. Storing tissue samples digitally means each brain can be used more extensively and benefit future as well as current projects, they say. A 3D interactive section will allow people to explore the virtual brain and help potential donors understand the purpose of the bank and what happens to tissue when it is donated. The funds will be paid over five years and will also support work to establish how a person’s genes affect how their condition develops.

