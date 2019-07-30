£4m funding for scheme to get sand dunes shifting again to boost wildlife

A scheme to reverse declines in wildlife-rich dune habitats by getting the sands shifting again has been given a £4 million funding boost. The project “dynamic dunescapes”, backed by the funding from the National Lottery, marks a move away from a decades-old approach to managing sand dunes by keeping them where they are with fencing and vegetation. Sand dunes are home to rare plants and animals, with 70 species listed as conservation priorities including the natterjack toad, sand lizard and dune gentian, experts said. But these important habitats have declined by a third since 1900 in the UK – and in Wales the situation is particularly acute with dune landscapes down by almost two-thirds.

Sand lizards are among the rare wildlife found in sand dune habitats Credit: Allan Drewitt/PA

Conservationists say dunes are naturally mobile and need to be moving to be effective habitats. But previous management with fencing restricted public access and allowed invasive species of plants to become established, which prevented the dunes from moving. This has turned landscapes which form a backdrop to many British beaches into sterile grassy hillocks which do not provide the habitat rare species need. Using the funding, government conservation agency Natural England has teamed up with the National Trust, Plantlife, The Wildlife Trusts and Natural Resources Wales to create more dynamic sand dune landscapes. The project will conserve almost 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of sand dunes – some 35% of the total for England and Wales – and improve access for the public.

Cumbria’s sand dune landscape will also get a boost under the project Credit: Paul Glendell/PA

Conservation measures will include natural rabbit grazing, creating dune slacks or depressions that can be flooded, and removing invasive species. The four-year scheme will also involve members of the public in monitoring wildlife and how the dunes are changing and train individuals and organisations in managing and researching the habitat. Drew Bennellick, at the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “In recent decades the approach has been to keep dunes where they are by using fencing and vegetation. “We now know that this is bad news for some of the rare species that make their homes among our dunes and they need to be able to naturally move – to be dynamic dunescapes.

Fen orchids face an uncertain future without the conservation action being backed by the project, experts say Credit: Mike Waller/Plantlife/PA