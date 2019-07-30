A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault as trial begins in Sweden

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to assault as his trial begins in Sweden. Credit: AP

American rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault as his high-profile trial began in Sweden. The Grammy-nominated rapper and two other men, believed to be members of his entourage, are alleged to have "deliberately, together and in agreement" attacked 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari in a fight in central Stockholm on June 30. Swedish prosecutors allege the three men beat and kicked Jafari while he was on the ground and he was hit by parts of or a whole bottle. The trial of the recording artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, started in Stockholm District Court, which has also set aside Thursday and Friday for the case.

Rakim Mayers, known as ASAP Rocky, is seen in a green shirt, as he sits in the district court in Stockholm. Credit: AP

His case has attracted widespread attention from celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and even President Donald Trump. Mr Trump intervened in the case on behalf of the American rapper, but sparked an unusual diplomatic spat with the country's prime minister, Stefan Lofven, who said the "Swedish judicial system is independent" and must not be influenced by politicians. The president urged Sweden to "Treat Americans fairly!" on Twitter, and criticised Mr Lofven "for being unable to act." "We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky," he added.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mayers' mother Renee Black was seen arriving at the court while his son was escorted in wearing a green shirt. Lawyers for both sides were to present their narrative of what happened on the night of June 30 at Tuesday's court session. Testimonies are expected to take place on Thursday. The trial was being held in a secure courtroom "because of strong interest from the media and the public," the Stockholm court said, noting that no photographing or filming will take place during the proceedings.

Renee Black, centre, A$AP Rocky’s mother, arrives at court. Credit: AP