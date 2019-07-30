At least 12 killed and 20 injured in Pakistan plane crash

A small Pakistani military plane has crashed into a residential area near the garrison city of Rawalpindi before dawn, killing at least 12 people, including two pilots, officials said.

In a statement, the military said five soldiers were among those killed in the plane crash.

The military gave no details about the cause of the crash and only said an army aviation aircraft was on a routine training flight when the plane went down in the village of Mora Kalu on the outskirts of Rawalpindi.

TV footage showed fire erupting in the residential area.

Farooq Butt, an official at the state-run emergency service called 1122, said at least 12 people, including soldiers died in the crash and that authorities had declared an emergency in hospitals.

He said about 20 people were injured in the plane crash.

Mr Butt said a rescue operation was still ongoing and that the death toll from the crash could rise as some of the injured persons are listed as being in a critical condition.

Rescue officials say the plane suddenly lost control and the reason for the incident was not yet known.